Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 728 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,093 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,923,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,400,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,395,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.36. 16,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,033. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

