Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after buying an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,585,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,387,000 after buying an additional 240,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

