Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $234,256,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,052,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,739,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.10. 1,052,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

