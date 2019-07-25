Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 300.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,284. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

