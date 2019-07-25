Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 459 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 112,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 237,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

