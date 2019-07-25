GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 1-Year High at $849.00

Shares of GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 849 ($11.09) and last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 835 ($10.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.78 million and a P/E ratio of -76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 754.02.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.