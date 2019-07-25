GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Chromadex (OTCMKTS:CDXC) Critical Comparison

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Chromadex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Chromadex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chromadex has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Chromadex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chromadex is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Chromadex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech N/A N/A N/A Chromadex -94.78% -108.84% -72.46%

Risk and Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromadex has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Chromadex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $14.95 million 0.66 -$12.98 million N/A N/A Chromadex $31.56 million 8.22 -$33.32 million ($0.61) -7.66

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chromadex.

Summary

Chromadex beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

