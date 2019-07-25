Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 34,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

