GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,665.00

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,665 ($21.76) and last traded at GBX 1,656 ($21.64), with a volume of 259527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,654.60 ($21.62).

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,541.32 ($20.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,607.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Insiders have bought 916 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,771 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

