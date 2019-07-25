Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Workday comprises about 4.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Workday by 41.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 62,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $216,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

Workday stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.56. 35,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

