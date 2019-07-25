Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells $468,504.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GILD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 588,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.