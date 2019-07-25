Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.21%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,032. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

