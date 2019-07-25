Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter, Genuine Parts’ earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year over year basis, earnings declined, but revenues increased. The company acquisition strategy to improve product offerings and strengthening the global platform will drive strong and sustainable sales growth. Apart from North America, the company is eyeing at steady growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Further, strong balance sheet supports Genuine Parts to reward shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends. However, softer economic environment in Europe along with mild winter weather is a concern. Also, high long-term debt, continuous rise in SG&A expenses and fluctuating foreign currency are headwinds for the company.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,731. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 545.7% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 125.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

