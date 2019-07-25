Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

THRM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of THRM opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $396,821.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $468,855.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,374 shares of company stock worth $1,070,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Gentherm by 200.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

