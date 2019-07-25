Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.20

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 32401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Get Gentex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,654.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $982,793. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.