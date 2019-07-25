Genaro Network Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $238,098.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinMex, BigONE and Bibox. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.05952537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

GNX is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,479,150 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, BigONE, OKEx, DigiFinex, Allcoin, Huobi, CoinMex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

