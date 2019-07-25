Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00292833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.01659264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00120532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 7,459,546 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

