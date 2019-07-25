Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) Shares Up 5.6%

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.87 ($1.33) and last traded at A$1.87 ($1.33), 5,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.77 ($1.26).

The company has a market cap of $47.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.76.

Get Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Garda Capital Group is property funds management headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.