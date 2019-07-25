Gabelli Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli analyst D. Witkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Gabelli also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

KO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $53.19. 423,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,766,177. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

