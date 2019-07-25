G Medical (ASX:GMV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

G Medical (ASX:GMV) shares dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), approximately 543,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83.

Get G Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Yacov Geva purchased 742,168 shares of G Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$182,573.33 ($129,484.63). Also, insider Brendan de Kauwe 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd operates as a mobile health and e-health company. It develops and markets clinical and consumer medical-grade health monitoring solutions. The company develops Medical Smartphone Case, a solution that turns a phone into a mobile medical monitoring device; and G Medical Patch, a solution that provides continuous and real-time monitoring of a range of vital signs and biometrics.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.