FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Reduced by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

ZION traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,010. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 325.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $535,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

