FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

RF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 172,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $478,593.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,519,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,410,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,460,000 after acquiring an additional 786,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,362,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.