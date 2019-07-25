FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of ASR traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$97.75 million for the quarter.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.