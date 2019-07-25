FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.
Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$97.75 million for the quarter.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
