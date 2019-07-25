FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.32

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 64216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Get FTS International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). FTS International had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 301.48%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FTS International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,829,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 637,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FTS International by 482.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 602,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FTS International by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTS International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.