Fruth Investment Management Invests $317,000 in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 70,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,490. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.