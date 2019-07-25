Fruth Investment Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,560,000 after buying an additional 141,987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,683,000 after buying an additional 324,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UFS upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.41.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.56. 14,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,780. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 3.53%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

