Fruth Investment Management Buys 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after buying an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $868,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,849,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after buying an additional 249,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.75. 585,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,570. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.85. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

