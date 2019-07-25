Frederick J. Fritz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Frederick J. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $17,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Celsion stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,944. Celsion Co. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 1,954.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.76% of Celsion worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

