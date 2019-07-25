Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.26, approximately 757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.52% of Franklin FTSE France ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

