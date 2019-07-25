Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.43. 3,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,118. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 price target on shares of Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

