Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,454. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.18. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.84 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 56.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.