Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

NYSE:FBM opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.21 million, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $514.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.19 million. Foundation Building Materials had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

