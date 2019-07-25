Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. Fortive also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.83-0.88 EPS.

FTV traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 39.98%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.87.

In other news, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $52,598.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,762. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

