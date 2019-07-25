Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Fortis by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,619,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,912,000 after acquiring an additional 178,476 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 183,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $136,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.