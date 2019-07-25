Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Ford Motor updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.20 to $1.35 EPS.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 133,846,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,509,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

