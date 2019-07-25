FoldingCoin (FLDC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. FoldingCoin has a market capitalization of $381,720.00 and $1,179.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FoldingCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FoldingCoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,018.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.02213599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00941079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.93 or 0.03044077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00815368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00709519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00215189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FoldingCoin

FLDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,922,162 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FoldingCoin’s official website is www.foldingcoin.net

FoldingCoin Token Trading

FoldingCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoldingCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FoldingCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

