FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0556

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. FOAM has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $38,450.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00293757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.01623112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,784,463 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

