FlypMe Trading 31.6% Lower This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $449,479.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00292331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.01660487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00120727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

