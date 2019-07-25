Flash Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Flash has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Flash has a market cap of $1.31 million and $509.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00293777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.01667308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

