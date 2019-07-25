Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.62. 7,617,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

