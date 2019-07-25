Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $11.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $531.15. 23,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,957. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,271.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,398 shares of company stock worth $14,899,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on shares of Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

