Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 28,600 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $468,943,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,598 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,907.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $111,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,439,066. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 258,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

