Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 26,800 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

