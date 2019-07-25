Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 468,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.09.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 338,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $129.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

