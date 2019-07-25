Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,485,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,515,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,603,000 after purchasing an additional 294,401 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 198,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,343,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after buying an additional 88,178 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,402. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.