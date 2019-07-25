Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $37.71 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 625,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $101,184.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,884.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $789,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,942 shares of company stock worth $53,343,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

CRM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.00. 5,097,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.66, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.89. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

