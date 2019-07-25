Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 6,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,499,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $238,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

AXP traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.86. 190,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,095. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,619 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

