Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Tyvor Capital LLC

Tyvor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,930 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 74.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 43.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $121.60. 570,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research set a $136.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

