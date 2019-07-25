FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Morningstar.com reports. FirstService had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FSV stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. 62,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.84. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous special dividend of $0.08. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on FSV shares. BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $226,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $238,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 84.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

