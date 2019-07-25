First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.27% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS remained flat at $$41.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $41.14.

